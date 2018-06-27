Women stop traffic to help alligator cross busy road

UNION PARK, Fla. - Why did the women cross the road? To help the alligator get to the other side.

A video posted to Facebook by Catherine Karr shows two women assisting a gator Sunday in the crosswalk of the busy intersection at Dean Road and East Colonial Drive, east of Orlando.

"There still might be some hope for the world," Karr wrote. "I just witnessed two women jump out of their cars at an intersection and stop traffic to help a lost alligator get back to the park."

Watch the video below and see the full story on WKMG.

