Women recount being removed from raucous HISD meeting

A woman is dragged from a meeting of the Houston Independent School District board on April 25, 2018.

HOUSTON - Two of the people who were removed from a heated meeting by the Houston Independent School District board on Tuesday night said they were just standing up for their children.

Officials said there were disruptions during the meeting about whether to hand over control of 10 under-performing schools to a charter school company. Police began clearing the room.

“There was nothing disruptive about it,” said Kandice Webber, one of the people dragged out of the meeting by police. “It was us standing up for our children.

"When I still refused to take steps to go, they grabbed my arms and started pulling me,” said Jenny Espeseth, another woman who was dragged from the meeting.

Police also arrested and jailed Webber and Ameleie Goedecke, but the charges against them were later dropped.

Webber said she is upset because she felt like she was unfairly treated when other people were confronting board members and not being arrested.

The school board announced Wednesday that they have dropped plans for the partnership.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.