Women in white: Dem solidarity stands out at State of Union

Members of Congress cheer after President Donald Trump acknowledges more women in Congress during his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.

WASHINGTON - The women of the House wore white. The men wore dark suits. And the contrast laid bare the growing gender gap between Democrats and Republicans.

Wearing the color of the suffragists, the Democratic women of the House put on a stunning display of solidarity during the State of the Union address Tuesday.

They paid tribute to the women who came before them and gave a nod to their own achievement, as more women than ever are now representatives in the House.

There were white pantsuits, of course. But also sheath power dresses. Even a puffy zip snow vest. Hats for some. Shawls and scarves.

In the chamber, there has long been a growing gender divide as Democrats elect far more women than Republicans. The House now has more than 100 women in office. But the vast majority of them, about 90, are Democrats. House Republican women number just over a dozen.

Even when the senators join for a moment like this one the gap comes into view -- with the sea of dark suits on one side of the aisle, and the diversity of colorful suits and dresses on the other.

When President Donald Trump saluted the record number of women elected to Congress in the November elections, Democrats in white leapt to their feet, high-fived each other and chanted, "U-S-A!"

"That's great," Trump said. "Very great."

A few of the Democrats' male colleagues joined them in white. Many other men wore white ribbons of support.

On Tuesday, the women's place in history, in white, stood out.

