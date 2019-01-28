Woman's ex-boyfriend shoots her drunken new boyfriend in head, police say

Forensic investigators respond to the scene of a shooting in southwest Houston on Jan. 28, 2019.

HOUSTON - A woman’s ex-boyfriend shot her new boyfriend in the head Monday during a drunken encounter, police said.

The shooting was reported about 2:30 a.m. on South Drive near Wilcrest Drive.

Houston police said the woman and her new boyfriend were at her apartment when the new boyfriend got drunk and became belligerent. Police said the woman made her new boyfriend leave, and he went outside and started damaging her vehicle.

Police said the woman called her ex-boyfriend over to help make her current boyfriend leave. Police said the ex-boyfriend and the current boyfriend got into a fight and the ex pulled out a gun and shot the new boyfriend in the head.

The current boyfriend was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

Police said they are looking for the ex-boyfriend.

