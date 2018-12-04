Woman's body found lying in southeast Houston street

HOUSTON - A passerby found a woman’s body Tuesday lying in the middle of a street in southeast Houston, police said.

Houston police said officers from the Clear Lake division responded to the discovery that was reported about 1 a.m. in the 10300 block of Ney Street, near Bronson Street.

Houston police said it appears the woman, who is believed to have been in her 20s, died from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said there was no evidence of a shooting at the scene, so they are trying to determine if the woman’s body was dumped on the street.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify in what part of Houston the body was found.



