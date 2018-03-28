Woman yanks azalea bush out of front yard of Houston home, owner says

HOUSTON - A Houston homeowner said he is fed up with the crimes in his neighborhood, including the recent theft of one of his azalea bushes.

Christopher Eriksen said his home security camera recorded video of a woman stealing the plant from his front yard in the Museum Park neighborhood.

The video showed a woman walking up and looking at the plants. At first, she just took one flower. Then she sat down and pulled the entire plant out of the ground.

The woman may live at the nearby Wheeler homeless camp, Eriksen said.

Eriksen said his home has been a frequent target of theft and vandalism over the past few months, and that he wants the homeless camp cleaned up.

