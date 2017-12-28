Woman with dementia reported missing from Humble

HUMBLE, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's in help locating a missing woman.

Patricia Whitsell, 70, was last seen around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at her residence at the Woods on the Fairway apartments in Humble, the sheriff's office said.

She left the area on foot, traveling in an unknown direction, the sheriff's office said.

Whitsell is 5-feet 6-inches and weighs 110 pounds.

She also has dementia and may not remember where she lives, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 713-755-7427.

