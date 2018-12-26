Woman with dementia goes missing from north Houston hotel, police say

A photo of Liliana Quiroga, who was reported missing on Dec. 25, 2018.

HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a woman who was last seen Tuesday around 8:30 a.m.

Police said Liliana Quiroga was last seen by family members when she was at the Western Inn hotel in the 1500 block of the North Loop, near I-45.

Quiroga, 57, was later seen on video boarding a METRO bus headed northbound on Airline Drive, police said.

According to police, Quiroga has been diagnosed with dementia.

She was last seen carrying a large Victoria's Secret bag and wearing a pink/coral sweater, black sweatpants, red socks and gray tennis shoes. Police said she is Hispanic, about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and about 130 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Quiroga's whereabouts is asked to contact Houston police at 713-884-3131 or 832-394-1840.

