Woman with cats in vehicle leads police on slow-speed chase

HOUSTON - A woman with two cats in her vehicle led police on a slow-speed chase that ended in east Houston on Monday, according to authorities.

Police said they responded to reports of a disturbance, but the woman in question left the scene and led authorities on a chase.

The woman led authorities for about 45 minutes before getting caught in traffic, police said.

She was taken into custody near Market Street and the East Loop.

The cats were taken by Animal Control The woman will have four days to pick up the cats before they will be put up for adoption.

