Woman who survived crash that killed six is a Pearland ISD teacher

From left: Nick Copeland, his wife Sarah Copeland holding their baby William; Angela Elkins and husband Curtis Elkins.

HOUSTON - New details have been revealed about a woman who survived a car crash in Canada that killed two of her family members.

The woman is a teacher with Pearland Independent School District.

The district said Sarah Copeland has worked there for two years as a kindergarten teacher.

Copeland, her father and her 2-year-old son survived the crash, but her mother and husband were killed.

Copeland and her family were involved in a head-on crash in Jasper National Park in Alberta.

Police said all four people in the other vehicle died.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.