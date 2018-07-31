Woman who gunned down ex-boyfriend in Houston gym parking lot in 2016 sentenced to life in prison

Veronica Stanley was sentenced to serve life in prison after being found guilty for murdering ex-boyfriend in 2016.

HOUSTON - A woman who chased and gunned down an ex-boyfriend in a southwest Houston gym parking lot on May 17, 2016, was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison.

Veronica Staley was found guilty of murdering Alijosa Memovic in the parking lot of One 2 One Training Center in the 6300 block of Fairdale. Staley admitted to investigators her role in Memovic's death, police said.

Investigators said Memovic parked his car in a lot on the other side of the building and walked up to Staley's car.

Investigators said Staley chased Memovic across the parking lot until he collapsed, then fired at least two more shots at him. Apparently out of ammunition, police said she then used the gun to pistol-whip him before sprinting back to her car and speeding away.

The infamous cellphone video captured by a witness showed Staley running away from the scene in gym clothes.

