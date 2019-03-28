Woman was 'playing doctor' in Spring Branch, investigators say

SPRING BRANCH, Texas - Standing before a judge and with the help of a translator, 29-year-old Liudmila Labrada listened to the charges against her read aloud.

Prosecutors said, "Mrs. Labrada you’ve been charged with a third degree felony of practicing medicine without a license."

According to prosecutors, last Friday an undercover officer went to the Long Point Medical Clinic near Long Point and Bingle road for a consultation for purported neck and shoulder pain and met with labrada.

"The defendant offered to inject the officer with a steroid shot and perform an X-ray examination," prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said the officer turned down those services and said he instead preferred a prescription.

Not long after, the officer says Labrada wrote them, but used another doctor’s name.

"They were written in the name of a doctor Oberfield, however at no time did the officer meet with a doctor by that name," prosecutors said.

Days later, a second undercover officer also went to the clinic with purported cold and sinus issues.

"That officer was also treated by this defendant and also recommended a steroid shot, antibiotic shot and another-inflammatory shot," prosecutors said.

Prosecutors say the officer instead requested a prescriptions and again, Labrada wrote them.

During the investigation, officers learned the owner of medical clinic itself was no longer practicing medicine.

As for Labrada, legally speaking, she was never supposed to.

Prosecutors said it has been "verified through the Texas medical board that the was defendent is not a licensed medical doctor licensed practitioner or registered nurse."

