Woman urinates herself, yells racial slurs during DUI arrest, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach woman is accused of crashing her car while driving on the wrong side of the road then urinating herself and yelling racial slurs as officers tried to arrest her, according to police.

Kimberly Joyce, 33, crashed her Nissan in the area of Dr. Mary Mcleod Bethune Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Details of the crash weren't immediately available, but at least one other vehicle was involved and witnesses said they saw Joyce driving on the wrong side of the road, according to the arrest report.

"The mother of one of the drivers is, yeah, is hurt. There's a baby in the backseat and he's not in the car seat. He might be a little more hurt," a 911 caller said.

News 6 learned the boy suffered a minor head injury and is staying with grandparents. The people in the other car were not seriously hurt.

As a Daytona Beach police officer was conducting an investigation, Joyce became combative and uncooperative, the report said. An officer said she smelled of alcohol.

Police said Joyce yelled racial slurs at bystanders, which caused a crowd of about 30 to 40 angry people to gather nearby.

Joyce's stepfather Nathan Viana defended her alleged actions to News 6 and said it's out of her character.

"She's not a racist person by any means," Viana said.

The crowd dissipated after Joyce was arrested on a breach of peace charge and removed from the area, the report said.

Police said Joyce urinated herself as they were waiting for a female officer to arrive on scene to search her.

Joyce was taken to the Daytona Beach Police Department so a DUI investigation could be conducted. She refused to do a field sobriety test or submit to a breathalyzer test, according to the report.

She yelled at the officer, saying she only had a few drinks and that she had a drinking problem, the affidavit said.

Joyce was charged with DUI, two counts of DUI with property damage, child neglect without great bodily harm and disorderly conduct.

During her first appearance Friday a judge set her bail at $9,000 and ordered her not to have contact with her son unless it's under the Department of Children and Families supervision.

"The family is always going to be there for her and hopefully, she can see herself through, getting the proper help that she needs," Viana said.

