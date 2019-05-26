Woman threatens pregnant woman with knife during robbery in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Eight months pregnant, Omotokemi Ogunjimi thought she could lose her unborn child in the parking lot of a southwest Houston Walmart.

“She was pointing the knife at my unborn child. She knew what she was doing,” said Ogunjimi.

Ogunjimi said the woman, identified as 31-year-old Tammy Philips, followed her around until she found the right time to attack her.

First, Ogunjimi said she ran into Phillips while she was shopping for groceries at Joe V’s with her 3-year-old son. Phillips then approached Ogunjimi in the parking lot.

“She said, 'Oh, would you like me to help you put the water in the trunk?' I said, 'Oh, yeah, please,'” Ogunjimi recalled.

Then, Ogunjimi said she had to make a quick stop at the bank before heading to Walmart.

While at Walmart, surveillance video captured Phillips following Ogunjimi out to the parking lot seconds before the attack. Ogunjimi said she gave her cellphone and purse to Phillips.

“I didn't see something like that coming. I thought she was being nice, especially because she was a woman,” Ogunjimi said.

