Woman taken into custody after chase ends in Kingwood

HOUSTON - Houston police were involved in a chase Friday with a 58-year-old Florida woman in a silver Volvo.

The pursuit involved multiple other law enforcement agencies on both air and ground. Authorities used helicopter assistance in the pursuit.

VIDEO: Full video of chase in northeast Harris County

The woman was weaving in and around squad cars that were trying to box the car in.

VIDEO: Woman arrested after leading police on chase

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office said the chase started as deputies were trying to stop the woman for being possibly impaired.

The chase started around 3:25 p.m. in Chambers County, and it came to an end in a U-Haul parking lot on Highway 59 in Kingwood.

Around 3:53 p.m., the woman started to slow down because of flat tires.

"She really tried to avoid the police with all four of her tires flattened,” explained Kevin Perkins, an employee at the U-Haul Center. “She just came right through.”

Texas State Troopers started to approach the vehicle on foot, but the woman kept driving, nearly toppling over an officer.

A witness sent @KPRC2 this video of the suspect involved in the chase yelling at authorities, “You’re killing me,” multiple times as the officer was trying to speak with her. pic.twitter.com/40p5J4ArDz — Sophia Beausoleil (@KPRC2SophiaB) August 24, 2018

At 3:56, officers were able to stop the driver. They pulled the woman out of the car. She was wearing one shoe. The pursuit ended in what appears to be a U-Haul parking lot in Kingwood.

Officials said Alicja Kaszubski was taken into custody. Authorities said Kaszubski will be charged with felony evading arrest.

While she was being interviews by authorities, Kaszubski was repeatedly yelling, "You're killing me."

“When she got out of the vehicle she was saying, something about, ‘I guess you guys want me dead,’ and stuff like that talking erratically like that, but she kind of stopped after a few moments,” said Perkins.

