HOUSTON - A woman was taken into custody after a police chase ended with a crash Monday afternoon, officials said.

The crash ended on the Hardy Toll Road northbound at Louetta Road exit ramp.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies said the woman was charged with felony evading in a motor vehicle.

Several lanes were closed on the toll road and deputies ask for drivers to avoid the area until the scene is cleared by police.

