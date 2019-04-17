Woman sues Discovery Green for up to $1 million after falling down steps

HOUSTON - A woman is suing Houston's Discovery Green Conservancy after she fell down steps near the ice skating rink in Febuary, according to a lawsuit filed Monday.

The woman was a guest at the park on Feb. 16 when she fell on the steps "next to the skating rink ... at approximately 3:30 p.m.," when the woman tried to step up the steps, according to the lawsuit.

The steps were set too deep and there was no handrail for her to use, causing her to fall and injure her head, shoulders and both of her legs, as well as causing neck pain, according to the lawsuit. She was taken to St. Joseph's Medical Center after the incident for treatment of her injuries and a report was created with a park manager.

The lawsuit claims that Discovery Green was negligent in exercising ordinary care to the woman.

She is seeking $1 million in damages.

READ THE FULL LAWSUIT HERE

