Woman struck, killed by vehicle after failing to yield right-of-way, police say

HOUSTON - A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The woman was found to be at fault for failing to yield the right-of-way to the vehicle, police said initial reports showed.

A black Chrysler Pacifica was westbound in the 1100 block of Tidwell Road around 6:25 a.m. and stopped at a traffic light in the far left turn lane, according to police.

As the vehicle began to turn when the light turned green, the woman ran in front of the vehicle and was struck, police said.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver remained at the scene, was questioned and released.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.