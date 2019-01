SKY2 over the scene where a woman was shot while police were serving a warrant on Jan. 10, 2019.

HOUSTON - Houston police are on the scene of a shooting involving an officer in southeast Houston in which a woman was shot while officers were serving a warrant.

The woman, police say was transported to an area hospital.

The shooting happened in the 7700 block of Greenstone.

HPD officers are on the scene of a shooting at 7711 Greenstone where an officer has discharged their weapon while serving a warrant. A female was struck and is being transported to an area hospital. Further information will be provided at the scene. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 10, 2019

