Woman stabs dog in head during argument with roommate, officials say

HOUSTON - A 37-year-old woman has been accused of animal cruelty after authorities said she stabbed a dog during an argument.

Tammy Randle was charged with cruelty to a nonlivestock animal.

Randle and her roommate got into an argument over money at a residence in the 5900 block of North Braeswood Boulevard on Jan. 16 around 6:45 p.m., according to authorities.

During the argument, authorities said she picked up Chyna, a 2-year-old Chihuahua-terrier mix, and started stabbing the dog in the head.

Chyna was taken to a clinic for treatment. Its condition is unknown.

Randle is being held in the Harris County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

