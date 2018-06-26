Woman stabs boyfriend, runs to roof at Near Northside apartment complex, police say

A woman is taken to an ambulance after a standoff in Houston's Near Northside neighborhood June 26, 2018.

HOUSTON - A woman was taken into custody Tuesday after a standoff at an apartment complex in Houston’s Near Northside neighborhood.

Police said the woman stabbed her boyfriend around 3 a.m. at a home in the 2900 block of Fulton Street, near Halpern Street, then went out a window onto an awning over the first floor of the building.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

SWAT officers and negotiators were called to the scene just before 9 a.m., according to a tweet from the Houston Police Department.

Sky 2 video showed officers walked up a ramp about 10 a.m. to the awning and took the woman into custody.

The video appeared to show the woman yelling something as she was placed on a gurney and then put into an ambulance.

VIDEO: Sky 2 flies over scene as standoff ends

