Woman stabs boyfriend in chest in northwest Harris County apartment, deputies say

HOUSTON - A woman is in custody after Harris County deputies say she stabbed her boyfriend during an argument in their northwest Harris County apartment in the early hours of Friday morning.

The couple's altercation happened just before 12:30 a.m. at an apartment on Boudreaux Road near the Grand Parkway. The woman stabbed her boyfriend in the chest with a knife, officials say, though the circumstances of the argument are unknown.

The man was rushed to a hospital, where deputies told KPRC he went into surgery. The woman was taken into custody though there are no charges filed against her yet.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

