Woman shot to death after attacking security guard with baseball bat, police say

The scene where police said a woman was shot to death on July 1, 2019, after attacking a security guard with a baseball bat.

HOUSTON - A security guard is being questioned Monday after Houston police said he shot a woman to death at an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 11900 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to police.

Police said the woman was having some sort of "mental crisis," and that her sister alerted the security guard because there were three children inside the unit.

The woman was smashing walls with a sledgehammer, police said.

Police said the security guard was able to get one of the children out of the apartment, but when he went back to get the others, the woman attacked him with a baseball bat. Police said the guard was hit at least two times with the bat.

The guard then fired one or two shots, striking the woman.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The security guard was cooperating with police.

