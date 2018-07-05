Woman shot during argument with friends in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - A woman arguing with her friends ended up shot Thursday in southwest Houston, police said.

According to police, the woman was arguing with a group of friends in the 9400 block of Coventry Square when one woman burst the back window of the victim's car with a bat, and someone else pulled out a gun and shot her in her shoulder.

Police said she drove away and called 911.

The victim was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition. She is expected to be OK.

Officers said they later spotted the suspected shooter during a traffic stop.

It is unclear if any charges were filed or if any arrests have been made.

