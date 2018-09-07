Woman shot by Galveston police officer after SWAT standoff, officials say

GALVESTON, Texas - A Galveston police officer shot a woman Thursday during a standoff in the 3200 block of 80th Street, according to authorities.

Authorities arrived earlier in the day in reference to a welfare check at the residence. Police said they received information that the woman was armed and that there was at least one other person in the house.

The woman refused to open the door when officers arrived, according to officials.

Chief Vernon Hale with the Galveston police department said, "Attempted to make contact. The suspect did respond but refused to open the door and refused to let officers in to make sure everyone was okay."

A single gunshot was heard a short time later, officials said.

Authorities said they attempted to get a hold of the woman, but she stopped responding.

"At some point those negotiations broke down. She stopped opened the back door with the weapon in her hand and one of the Galveston police officers fired striking the suspect," Hale said.

Authorities said there was a another person inside the house during the incident, but that person was not injured.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she later died, according to officials.

The officer who shot the woman will be placed on administrative leave, per the Galveston Police Department's policy on officer-involved shootings.

