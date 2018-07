CINCO RANCH, Texas - A woman was shot Tuesday at a car wash near Cinco Ranch, according to Harris County authorities.

Investigators said the woman was shot in the arm and is expected to survive.

The woman told investigators that she was turning into the car wash near the intersection of South Mason Road and Cimarron Parkway when she was struck by a bullet.

It is not clear where the shot was fired from or if anyone is in custody.

