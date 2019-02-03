Woman shot and dumped along curb in NW Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Police are looking for a person who dumped a woman suffering from a gunshot wound along a curb in northwest Houston.

She was discovered around 3 a.m. in the 7900 block of Grow Lane near some apartments, police said.

Witnesses told police they saw a light-colored Toyota Tundra, possibly silver, gray or tan, drive off from the scene.

The woman is in very critical condition and has a skull fracture, authorities said.

Police will expand their investigation into a nearby nightclub, where this case may have originated.

