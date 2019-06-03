Fort Bend deputy shoots woman after she rammed patrol car in high-speed chase, deputies say

A chase through Fort Bent County ended in a shooting that left a woman injured, according to authorities.

RICHMOND, Texas - A chase through Fort Bend County ended in a shooting that left a woman injured, according to authorities.

Deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to an aggravated assault late Sunday evening.

The victim and her attacker were at a get-together when the attack happened, authorities said.

According to deputies, the victim was beaten with a hammer and the injury was so severe, it looked like a gunshot wound.

Others at the get-together called authorities and were able to give a description of the attacker and her vehicle, authorities said.

Deputies said they spotted the vehicle near Crabb River Road and the Grand Parkway just five minutes later, but when they tried to get the driver to pull over, she fled and a chase ensued.

The chase reached speeds up to 100 mph and ended around 11:45 p.m. Sunday near West Bellfort Street and Waterview Estates Trail when the driver hit spike strips, which damaged the vehicle, authorities said.

Authorities said after hitting the spike strips, the woman continued to try and drive away, hitting a patrol vehicle in the process.

She then put the vehicle in reverse and tried to continue going, deputies said. Deputies tried to stop her and when she didn't, a deputy fired twice at the woman, who was hit once in the chest, authorities said.

The woman was transported to a hospital and has since been released, deputies said.

Bellfort Street is closed in both directions as crews and investigators work to clear the scene.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.