Woman in Cinco Ranch shoots husband while teen daughter was home, deputies say

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Deputies are investigating after a woman shot her husband, deputies said.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at their home in the Cinco Ranch area after an argument broke out.

Authorities said the woman shot her husband in the abdomen, then drove him to the Willowfork Fire Department station located near their home.

The man was taken to the hospital via LifeFlight and had emergency surgery overnight. Deputies said he is in the ICU in critical but stable condition. The woman has been detained, deputies said.

According to the FBCSO, the couple’s teenage daughter was home at the time of the shooting, but did not witness the incident and was not injured.

Deputies said they are waiting for a search warrant in order to get inside the house and learn more details about the case.

The woman is likely facing an aggravated assault charge, according to authorities.

