Woman shares story of being brutally attacked by man she met at Montrose coffee shop

HOUSTON - The scars on Rachel Busch’s face paint a painful reminder of a gruesome night.

“It’s remarkable that I’m alive today. That's what my surgeon said to me,” Busch said.

Busch is a survivor of a brutal attack by a man she thought she knew.

“He was always very pleasant, very intelligent man. He was well-dressed soft-spoken. I would never have guessed. I was very trusting, a little too trusting,” Busch said.

Busch met 24-year-old Donavon Jones at a Montrose coffee shop last month.

“Because I was there with some friends and they have, sort of have known him, I felt safe,” Busch said.

She says she then ran into him again, and the two hung out all day and then later that evening. Jones invited Busch over to his place.

“I walked into his apartment, and after a night out, I was tired. He offered that I can stay on his couch, and he ended up trying to rape me, and when I tried to defend myself, he started beating me," Busch said.

Busch had no recollection of what happened next, except finding herself outside the apartment lying in a pool of blood and her once-radiant face now riddled with bruises and broken bones.

“They had to cut my scalp, shave my scalp so they can pull my face down to put it back together,” Busch said.

Jones, who was later arrested, isn’t a stranger to violence. He had a rap sheet that included aggravated robbery.

Busch is now hoping to raise awareness through her horrifying experience.

“It doesn't matter where you meet someone at or who you meet. I really believe you should always Google them, fact-check them,” Busch said.

Busch will now need several facial surgeries that will reach well over $300,000. If you would like to help Busch with her medical bills, just click on her GoFundMe page.

