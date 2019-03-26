Woman sentenced after attacking ex-boyfriend with firebomb

GALVESTON, Texas - A 51-year-old woman pleaded guilty Monday to charges stemming from an incident in which she attacked an ex-boyfriend with a firebomb.

Nancy Ruth Allen was sentenced to 35 years in prison after she reached a plea deal for her charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities said Allen showed up at an ex-boyfriend's Galveston apartment and caused a scene. When her ex-boyfriend, who ended their relationship six years prior to the incident, told Allen to leave the apartment, she threatened to shoot him and another woman.

Later in the evening, Allen shut off the power to her ex-boyfriend's apartment in order to get him to come outside.

When he got outside to reset the breaker, Allen assaulted him with a firebomb that investigators said consisted of fuel-soaked and ignited rags.

The victim suffered severe burns to his face and body.

Investigators said they found a bucket near the breaker box that contained a fuel-soaked rag, burned clothing and a charred lighter.

Allen faced a punishment of five to 99 years or life in prison. She has prior felony convictions for theft, escape and possession of a controlled substance.

She will be eligible for parole after she serves half of her sentence.

