Woman scammed out of $14K after caller pretends to be with FBI

HOUSTON - A Houston woman is out $14,800 after scammers targeted the recent college graduate.

Jessica Gooch, 23, received a call Friday morning from someone who said they were with the FBI.

“I got a call from the FBI saying there was a warrant out for my arrest and I had legal claims against me in the court of law for not filling out a tax form that I was supposed to fill out for my loans for college,” said Gooch.

She looked online and the 361-883-8671 number was identical to the FBI Corpus Christi Office's listed phone number. About an hour later, she received a call from 911.

“Basically, officers calling and saying there is a warrant out for my arrest and making sure I was following what this woman from the FBI was claiming and telling me to go to the Apple store and buy cards, basically, putting money on Apple store cards,” said Gooch.

Gooch was spooked and started to follow the original caller's demands, which included not telling her parents. The caller had threatened that her parents would get in trouble for committing fraud.

“I did what she said. I went to the Memorial City Apple store,” said Gooch, who even called her bank to report that she was making a large purchase. “I went into the store. I had to get six different cards because

you can only put $2,000 on each card and she ended up making me do three more for $5,000 so I ended up getting $14,000 stolen from me.”

Gooch said the caller told her to go to an IRS building and that someone would meet her to take care of the payment.

“I was sitting in the parking lot waiting for her to say I could go in because I was supposed to have a meeting with the attorney general or something like that to get my arrest warrant cleared, and all of a sudden she hung up the phone,” said Gooch.

She called the number back, but this time she got the actual FBI office in Corpus Christi.

“I was, like, ‘I just did all this stuff that she told me to do,’ and she (the person at the FBI office) was, ‘It was a scam,'” said Gooch. “I literally started crying.”

She was transferred to an FBI agent and filed a police report with the Houston Police Department. She said the scammers sounded as if they were from overseas, but she was thrown off because the phone numbers and the locations they gave matched up.

“I know that sounds dumb, but it really scared me,” said Gooch.

She wants others, especially people who recently graduated from school, to learn from her expensive mistake.

“I just wanted to let people know because I don’t want this to happen to other people, especially if it’s someone like me, right out of school and you have loans to pay and it’s just, like, a lot,” said Gooch.

