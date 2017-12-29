Woman says she was unfairly detained following robbery mix-up

HOUSTON - A Katy woman says she was wrongfully detained by police officers for nearly 20 hours following a stop on the Katy Freeway on Wednesday morning.

“Two officers questioned me. One of them was telling me that I was lying about my name and I need to be honest with them and I was, like, 'I am being honest,'” said DeAsia Clore, 19, regarding the stop by Houston police.

The Houston Police Department confirmed the account to Channel 2, saying officers believed the vehicle was used minutes earlier in the robbery of a cleaner along Richmond Avenue.

Clore said she and her boyfriend were told to move their car off the freeway and were questioned.

“Some officer comes up to me asking me what my name is and if I have an ID and I was, like, 'no, I don’t have an ID,' and then they asked me, 'OK, what’s your Social Security Number?’ I gave them my Social Security Number,” she said.

Clore said she was then taken back to the cleaners, where a witness told police she had not been involved in the robbery.

“He opens the door, the man looks at me and says, 'No, there is no way that could have been her,' and then they close the door and they walk away,” Clore said.



Her boyfriend, though, was positively identified by that witness and both he and Clore ended up at a Houston Police Department jail in southeast Houston.



Clore was fingerprinted and placed in a holding cell.

“If I was identified as not the person and I am giving you all the information and cooperating with you why was it that I was still forced to come down here?," she said.



HPD says since her boyfriend was initially identified as a suspect and she was in the car they had to investigate further. Records show she was being held for aggravated robbery.



After several hours investigators cleared her and let her go. Her boyfriend was cleared as well but held on an unrelated warrant.

