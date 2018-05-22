Woman says man admitted to being a peeping Tom, spied on her for months

BEAVERTON, Ore. - A Beaverton, Oregon man is facing invasion of privacy and burglary charges after a May crime spree.

"Just talking about it honestly makes my stomach turn," says Amanda McMenamin.

Diego Lopez-Herrea is accused of watching McMenamin through the window of her home. He even came back to her house weeks later to confess.

"He said that he's tried opening my bedroom window multiple times," says McMenamin. "He said he's been watching me sleep for months."

McMenamin says she did not believe Lopez-Herrea at first, but that changed quickly.

"He went and pointed right at my bedroom window," she says. "Told me how I slept and where I slept and what I wore to bed."

