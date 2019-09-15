Woman says ex threw ‘bomb-type device' at apartment, set door on fire, HCSO says

HOUSTON - An argument between a man and his ex-girlfriend climaxed in a bomb scare Sunday morning in northwest Harris County.

Investigators said the man confronted his ex-girlfriend at her apartment on Crossroads Park Drive near Highway 290 around 1:30 a.m. The woman reported he threw a "bomb-type device" at her and set her front door on fire, HCSO Sgt. John A. Klafka said.

Then, the woman's new boyfriend reportedly shot at the man through a patio door, deputies said. No one was injured.

Authorities called the Harris County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad after the woman reported her ex-boyfriend may have planted some sort of explosive device in her car. Law enforcement officers didn't find incendiary devices in the woman's car or on the property, Klafka said.

Deputies detained the man, his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend, according to authorities.

As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, authorities haven't charged anyone, but the investigation into this incident is ongoing, Klafka said.

