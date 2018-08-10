Woman says apartment complex management is slow to fix damage caused by crash

PASADENA, Texas - It's an unwanted conversion that turned Graciela Lucio's three-bedroom apartment temporarily into two bedrooms.

Lucio says nearly two weeks ago, in the middle of the night, a car came crashing into her children's bedroom at the Jasmine Park Apartments, pushing her 14-year-old daughter's bed, with her still in it, several feet.

"I really didn't know what to do. I was shocked and making sure that my daughter was OK," Lucio said.

The good news was, her daughter wasn't seriously hurt.

The not-so-good news: Several days later Lucio says apartment management still hasn't fixed the damage.

KPRC2

"She told me that it can take up to three weeks and that I'm just going to have to wait until they fix it," said Lucio.

Making Lucio even more frustrated about the situation, she says the apartment office has the materiel to make the necessary repairs, but she says they've told her they're waiting to get insurance approval from the guy who hit her place.

Until then, though, Lucio says she worries about the dangers that remain, including a large hole in the wall and a good portion of that very same wall now at a slant.

"It's not my fault that this happened, and I know it's not their fault either. But I'm paying rent to them and I expect for them to come and fix this," said Lucio.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.