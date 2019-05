HOUSTON - A woman's body was found inside a home Monday afternoon in southwest Houston.

Police said the woman was found dead inside the residence in the 8100 block of Neff Street, near Waldo in the Sharpstown area.

Houston police homicide investigators are at the scene.

Police tweeted they are investigating an "apparent murder."

HPD Homicide investigators at the scene of an apparent murder in the 8100 block of Neff Street (Southwest Houston). Preliminary information is a female was found deceased inside a residence about 1:30 p.m. No other information available at this time. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 20, 2019

No other details were immediately available.

