Woman's body found at northwest Harris County home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Investigators said a woman's body was found in northwest Harris County on Friday.

According to investigators, the adult woman's body was found around 6:35 p.m. in the 12400 block of Bent Pine Drive.

Investigators said the woman's brother called for a welfare check on his sister and when authorities arrived at the home, the woman's body was found.

It is not clear how the woman died or if investigators believe foul play is involved.

