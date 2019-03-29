Woman rushed to hospital after boyfriend slashes her throat, police say

A woman was rushed to a hospital after she says her boyfriend slashed her throat.

According to police, the incident happened around 2:50 a.m. at a northeast Houston Comfort Inn and Suites on Will Clayton Parkway near the Eastex Freeway.

Officers said the woman was found in the hotel lobby with a slash across her throat. Police said she told them her boyfriend was the one who stabbed her.

Police said they found her boyfriend in a room having seizures, and emergency medical services had to give him CPR as they transported him to a hospital.

There is no word on either of their conditions following the incident.

Police are still working to determine what led up to the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.



