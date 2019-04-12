Woman robbed at gunpoint while preparing children for school

HOUSTON - A woman was robbed at gunpoint Friday as she was preparing to take her children to school.

The robbery was reported about 7 a.m. at an apartment complex on Gessner Road near Braeswood Boulevard.

Houston police said the woman’s son was in the car and her daughter was walking downstairs as two armed men approached the mother. The pair stole the woman’s purse and ran.

A description of the men was not provided by police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

