Woman rescued from car after it ends up in Goose Creek

BAYTOWN, Texas - Authorities in Baytown rescued a woman Friday from a car that ended up in Goose Creek.

The incident was reported about 12:40 p.m. at W.C. Britton Park near the corner of Wyoming Street and State Highway 146.

According to Baytown police, the woman, who is in her 40s, was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said it appears the woman was alone in the car at the time of the incident. A dive team searched the water just to be sure, police said.

It was not immediately clear how the car ended up in the water.

