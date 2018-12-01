Woman recalls moments when Bellaire Popeyes was being robbed

HOUSTON - It was dinnertime on Wednesday night when Maria Saenz and her husband decided to grab some Popeyes instead of cooking.

“We ordered our food, and I was talking to my husband, waiting on the food to come out,” Saenz said.

Suddenly, she said two men stormed into the restaurant on Bellaire Boulevard and ordered all four customers, including her and her husband, to get on the floor.

“My husband told me just don’t look at them, so I looked the other way,” Saenz said.

The terrifying moments were caught on surveillance camera. Saenz and her husband did what the robbers demanded.

“It doesn't sink in right away, but when we were on the floor, that's when you start to fear for your life,” Saenz said.

Fearing for her life but trying to control the situation was the Popeyes shift manager. She is seen in the video quickly opening the registers and pouring the money into the robbers' bags as the young employees stood by each other, terrified.

“You don’t expect something like this to happen,” Saenz said.

Fortunately, no one was injured and Houston police are asking anyone with information on the two men who robbed the restaurant to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the Houston Police Department Robbery Division at 713-308-0700.

