Woman pinned in car after crashing into back of 18-wheeler near Greenspoint

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A woman was extracted from a vehicle Monday after a crash near the Greenspoint area, according to authorities.

Officials said an 18-wheeler was in the northbound lanes of Veteran's Memorial Drive stopped at a red light at TC Jester Boulevard around 11:45 p.m. when a woman driving a car slammed into the back of the truck's trailer.

The woman was pinned in the car and had to be extracted by crews, according to authorities.

She was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not hurt.

Harris County deputies have not said if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

