Woman on motorized scooter struck, killed in NW Houston, police say

The scene where a woman on a scooter was struck and killed on Jan. 2, 2019.

HOUSTON - A woman was killed when police said the motorized scooter she was driving was struck by a vehicle in northwest Houston on Wednesday night.

The woman was struck in the 1800 block of Wirt Road, according to authorities. She was crossing the road outside of a pedestrian crosswalk, according to police.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities. It is not clear if the driver will face charges.

It is not clear why the woman was crossing the road in an area not designated for pedestrians.

Northwest and VCD officers are investigating a fatal accident at 1800 Wirt. Female on a mobility scooter was struck while crossing not in a cross walk. Driver stayed at the scene no signs of intoxication. 202 pic.twitter.com/RKJ2z0S0qP — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 3, 2019

