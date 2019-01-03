Woman on motorized scooter struck, killed in NW Houston, police say

HOUSTON - A woman was killed when police said the motorized scooter she was driving was struck by a vehicle in northwest Houston on Wednesday night.
The woman was struck in the 1800 block of Wirt Road, according to authorities. She was crossing the road outside of a pedestrian crosswalk, according to police.
Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities. It is not clear if the driver will face charges.
It is not clear why the woman was crossing the road in an area not designated for pedestrians.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.