Woman offered sex acts to deputies for squatting rights, deputies say

HOUSTON - A woman is accused of offering to perform sex acts on deputies in an effort to continue squatting on property in north Harris County.



Precinct 4 Constable’s deputies said while they were out on a call on Wednesday in the 17000 block of Nanes Drive, they encountered Deziree Demarco, 30.

Authorities say they issued criminal trespass warnings to Demarco and 14 other people who were living in tents illegally on property in the area.

Demarco refused to leave and told deputies she would perform sexual acts for them in order to be allowed to stay in the area, authorities said.

She was arrested and charged with bribery. She was denied bond and remains behind bars.



