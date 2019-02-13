Woman nearly run over during violent purse snatching near West U

HOUSTON - A woman was nearly run over by a vehicle during a violent purse snatching near West University Place, according to Houston police.

Police said a group of women was talking in the parking lot at Cooking Girl, located at 2400 West Holcombe Boulevard, on Feb. 4 about 9:30 p.m. when a masked man jumped out of a car and approached them.

The man, who was dressed in black clothing, grabbed a purse from one of the women and ran back to the vehicle, according to police.

A second man got out of the car and grabbed a purse from another woman, who refused to give up her belongings, police said. The woman was thrown to the ground and dragged toward the suspects' vehicle, according to police.

"That’s terrible to see. I think I’d have given up my purse because your safety is more important than your money," customer Karin Shipman said.

While the woman fought to get her purse back, the suspects' vehicle drove away, nearly running the woman over, police said. Surveillance video recorded the incident.

The suspects fled westbound on West Holcombe, police said.

"For us to see that happen so close to our house is a little unnerving for us," nearby resident Michael Sales said.

One of the men is described by police as being about 20 to 30 years old and wearing a ski mask. The other man is described as being about 20 to 30 years old. Police said they left the scene in a red, four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Accord.

"To see that knowing that I have a daughter, sister and a mom, it’s kinda saddening that these guys are out here stopping that low to take someone else’s hardworking earnings," Nico Martinez, who works across the street, said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information about the suspects in the case. Information can be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or online here.

