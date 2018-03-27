Woman 'marries' tree in effort to stop its destruction

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Florida woman has married a 100-year-old tree in an effort to keep it from being torn down.

Karen Cooper planned and celebrated nuptials with the giant ficus tree in a Fort Myers park Saturday.

"I'm not a whack job, but I'm not in favor of a whack job on this tree," Cooper said.

The tree is at risk of getting removed after an inquiry from a possible land buyer nearby. The famous ficus will be discussed at the Fort Myers City Hall meeting Tuesday. The Beautification Advisory Board will discuss the famous ficus at its meeting Tuesday at Fort Myers City Hall.

Read more from WBBH.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.