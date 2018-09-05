Woman makes plea after thieves take 2 puppies in Fresno burglary

FRESNO, Texas - A video shows Tracie Gregory in happier times with one of her dogs, but Gregory is now far from joyful after someone broke into her Fresno home on Labor Day, stole several items and also got away with her precious pups: two shih tzus named Honey Bunny and Jeffrey.

"I don't care about the other stuff," Gregory said. "That can be replaced. My puppies can't."

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, neighbors said someone in a gray truck backed into Gregory's driveway around 6:15 Monday morning and kicked down her front door. A footprint and other damage is still visible.

Investigators said the crooks worked fast.

"It didn't take them long," Gregory said. "They backed in and took my puppies, the TVs, and my brother-in-law's guitars and left."

Gregory said she spent hours from Monday night into Tuesday morning looking for her two dogs, hoping they had just run out of an open door.

"Up and down the streets calling them. I drove down the streets and just, no luck at all," she said. "I've been up all night crying. I couldn't even go to work today because I was just too upset."

Gregory said she's still upset, and even though the Sheriff's Office is now involved, she's willing to forgive and forget if the thieves simply bring back her pets unharmed.

"Just please return them. You can just drop them off in the yard and nothing will happen," she said. "I just want my babies back."

Gregory's female dog Honey Bunny is 2 years old. Jeffery, a male, is 1 1/2.

