Woman left child in car while she shoplifted at Walmart, officials say

Dimitric Knight is seen in this mugshot released by the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office on June 14, 2018.

SPRING, Texas - A woman was arrested Wednesday after she left her child in the car while she shoplifted at a Walmart store in Spring, authorities said.

The incident happened at the store in the 24800 block of Aldine Westfield Road, near Cypresswood Drive.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said Dimitric Knight, 34, put about $70 worth of makeup in her purse and was trying to leave the store when she was caught.

Herman said investigators also discovered that Knight had left her 7-year-old son in the back seat of her car for more than 40 minutes while she was in the store. He said the car was not running and a window was cracked about 4 inches.

Knight was charged with child endangerment and booked into the Harris County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

The child was treated at the scene and released to a family member, Herman said.



