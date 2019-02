Sherry Louise Stevens admitted to shooting her boyfriend in the back, killing him, Houston police said. The shooting was reported Thursday in the 5500 block of Griggs Road.

HOUSTON - A man was fatally shot in the back Thursday and Houston police say his girlfriend has admitted to the crime.

Sherry Louise Stevens, 58, flagged down an officer working an extra job at a nearby shopping center, admitted to the shooting and led officers to the gun she used, police said.

The shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Griggs Road.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.